Saginaw Control & Engineering to spend $50 million on Michigan expansion

Saginaw Control & Engineering will spend $50 million to expand one of its factories in Thomas Township, Michigan, according to a release from the Michigan governor’s office. The electrical equipment-enclosure company, which operates its headquarters and two manufacturing plants in Saginaw, Michigan, will spend $50 million to expand the Thomas Township site by 230,000 feet and hire 95 new employees.

According to state leadership, Saginaw Control & Engineering will also receive a $570,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant contingent on anticipated investment and job creation as well abatements on real property tax and state education taxes.

The company, founded in 1963, specializes in standard stock and custom-designed electrical equipment enclosures.

In a statement, Saginaw Control & Engineering VP Scott Baldauf said the newly expanded site reflects the company’s long history in the state, noting it would also increase production capacity.

What people are saying

“This expansion is about more than increasing capacity; it’s about investing in our people and supporting the community that has supported us over the years. At Saginaw Control & Engineering, we believe in growing responsibly, creating opportunities for our employees, and delivering on our commitments,” said Scott Baldauf, Vice President, Saginaw Control & Engineering. “This investment reflects our Made in the USA commitment and reinforces our focus on long-term growth right here in Michigan. We appreciate the State of Michigan’s partnership, along with the support of the MEDC, in helping make this possible, and we’re proud to continue building here and contributing to the long-term strength of our community.”

“Michigan is on the move and open for business, competing for and winning big projects in next-generation industries from cars to AI,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s announcement will create 95 new good-paying jobs and help cement Michigan as the best place for cutting-edge research and development that moves our nation forward. Let’s keep working together to show the world that Michigan is the best place to build the future.”

“We applaud Saginaw Control & Engineering’s decision to stay committed to and grow within their headquarter community of Saginaw,” said Matt McCauley, Senior Vice President of Regional Development at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “By expanding locally, the company will continue to create good paying jobs, while building up the prosperity of Michiganders and the region as a whole. Congratulations on your continued success, and for being a valuable part of Team Michigan.”

“Saginaw Control & Engineering is a powerful example of how strong collaboration between local communities and the State of Michigan can drive meaningful economic growth,” said Tom Miller Jr., President & CEO of Saginaw Future. “Through partnership with Thomas Township, Saginaw County, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, this project will support the creation of good paying, advanced manufacturing jobs while strengthening the Great Lakes Bay Region’s role as a hub for innovation and industry. SCE has long demonstrated what it means to be a great corporate citizen — investing in its workforce, expanding responsibly, and remaining deeply committed to the community it calls home."

Manufacturers investing in Michigan

Chobani to spend $567 million on Michigan beverage plant expansion

The expansion is expected to more than double the size of the factory workforce.

Teradyne to spend $32 million on new Michigan operations hub

The robotics manufacturer said the project would create 230 new jobs in the metropolitan Detroit area.

Miller Industries to spend $43 million on Michigan expansion, create 167 new jobs

The company builds chiller plants, boiler systems, conveyor systems and modular building systems.