Adrian Steel to spend $43.4 million on Michigan expansion

Adrian Steel Co. announced May 1 that it would spend $43.4 million to expand its manufacturing site in Adrian, Michigan. According to a company statement, the expansion will add 40 employees and 110,000 square feet for storage, cutting, forming, welding, painting, assembly, offices, and shipping operations.

To secure the project, the Michigan Strategic Fund granted Adrian a $320,000 performance-based grant and a five-year 100% exemption from State Essential Services Assessments with an estimated value of $228,751 for $25 million in eligible personal property. The City of Adrian granted an anticipated real property tax abatement, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation authorized a state education tax abatement.

The company currently employs 900 in the United States and Canada, including 480 residents of Michigan.

What people are saying

“Michigan is on the move and open for business, competing for and winning big projects in industries like steel manufacturing,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s announcement will create 40 good-paying jobs and cement Michigan as the best place to build the future. Let’s keep working together to create good-paying jobs, bring supply chains home from overseas, and tell Michigan’s story.”

“Today’s approved project underscores the continued votes of confidence that industry-leading companies in manufacturing give our state,” said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and MSF Board Chair. “This industry is at the core of our state’s heritage and future competitiveness. I congratulate Adrian Steel Company for choosing to ‘Make It in Michigan’ and thank Governor Whitmer, the members of the Michigan Strategic Fund Board, the Michigan Legislature and our economic development partners for the collaboration that made today happen.”

Manufacturers investing in Michigan

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The move is expected to create 95 new jobs.

Chobani to spend $567 million on Michigan beverage plant expansion

The expansion is expected to more than double the size of the factory workforce.

Teradyne to spend $32 million on new Michigan operations hub

The robotics manufacturer said the project would create 230 new jobs in the metropolitan Detroit area.