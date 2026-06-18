Vulcaflex to spend $70 million to build first U.S. plant in Alabama

Vulcaflex S.p.A. announced June 18 it would build a new synthetic leather factory in Auburn, Alabama. According to the state’s governor’s office, the Italian auto supplier plans to spend $70 million to build the factory, which will produce material for use on car seats and employ 130 people. The Auburn factory will be Vulcaflex’s first in the United States.

Local leadership credited the location of the site to public state and city officials as well as area educational institutions and utilities. In a statement, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders thanked state leaders, Auburn University and Southern Union State Community College. According to the statehouse, Alabama’s Department of Commerce’s European Office worked directly with the company to select the site.

In a statement, Vulcaflex CEO Roberto Bozzi said materials produced at the plant would go towards automotive production in the United States and Mexico.

What people are saying

“The North American market is of great importance to our company,” said Vulcaflex CEO Roberto Bozzi. “We are excited to establish in Alabama a complete production of our synthetic leather materials for the automotive industry in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The combination of our unique Italian design and the local production in the U.S. will allow us to grow our market alongside globally known automotive manufacturers with assembly plants in North America.”

“Alabama is pleased to welcome Vulcaflex to its new North American home in Auburn,” said Governor Ivey. “I am confident Vulcaflex chose wisely in locating here and will find the community partners, skilled workforce and business-friendly environment that continues to grow Alabama’s automotive industry.”

“Vulcaflex selecting Auburn was the result of flawless collaboration between the state of Alabama, the City of Auburn, Auburn University, Southern Union State Community College and the utility companies,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “I am grateful to everyone involved. On behalf of the City Council, we welcome the Italian company Vulcaflex to Auburn.”

Manufacturers investing in Alabama

Virginia Transformer to build new Alabama transformer plant, hire 1,100

The plant, Virginia Transformer’s seventh in North America, will feature a dedicated rail spur and on-site training center.

JST to build $500 million electronic connector expansion in Alabama

The Japanese company expects to add 80 more jobs to the site, which currently employs 25.

U.S. Navy spending $30 million to shore up Alabama maritime workforce

The money will be split between four Alabama community colleges to meet anticipated need for more shipbuilding workers.