US Navy spending $30 million to shore up Alabama maritime production workforce

The Alabama Community College System announced March 30 that the U.S. Navy is spending $30 million to help improve their output of qualified maritime manufacturers. According to the American Association of Community Colleges, the money will be split and distributed to four Alabama community colleges: Bishop State, Coastal Alabama, Lurleen B. Wallace and Reid State.

According to Bishop State, the funding will be used on improving specialized curricula on maritime welding, structural fitting and pipefitting at all four colleges, existing structural welding programs and Bishop’s current structural fitting course. The schools will also spend the money on facility upgrades, new equipment and expanded recruitment efforts intended to double each school’s capacity for training maritime manufacturing workers: The ACCS anticipates the colleges to eventually produce 800 skilled professionals every year.

The extra funding comes shortly after the March 20 opening of Hadrian’s Cherokee, Alabama submarine part factory. The Navy intends to boost its production of Virginia-class attack submarines and Columbia-class ballistic missile subs, and according to Monday’s announcement, has projected a need for 250,000 skilled maritime manufacturing workers in the next decade.

What people are saying

“This investment reflects our strength as THE workforce training provider for Alabama, and the confidence our federal partners place in our ability to deliver results,” said Jimmy Baker, ACCS Chancellor. “We are expanding opportunity for Alabamians in every region while directly strengthening our contributions to the Maritime Industrial Base Program and our nation’s security.”

“Alabama is rapidly advancing as a leader in diversified, high-tech manufacturing, serving as the U.S. base for global aerospace and maritime industries and powering major automotive and next-generation pharmaceutical production,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “The United States Navy’s investment of $30 million in the Alabama Community College System marks another milestone as our state expands cutting-edge training in submarine and shipbuilding manufacturing. This is exciting news for Alabama workers as they build successful careers while also contributing to America’s defense.”

“All of our colleges, in some way, will contribute to the development of these giants,” said Jennifer Hall, ACCS Regional Workforce Director. “Through ShipWorks Alabama umbrella, we are intentionally highlighting these pathways to show current and prospective students that our programs position students for high-demand, well-paying careers that offer long-term stability, advancement opportunities, and the pride of contributing to something greater than themselves.”

Manufacturers investing in Alabama

KettenWulf will spend $34 million on new Alabama factory

The German company manufactures conveyor chains, drive chains and sprockets for industrial customers.

Bad Boy Mowers to build new $10.5 million Alabama tractor plant

The company plans for the site to produce about 9,000 tractors a year.

Eli Lilly to build $6 billion factory in Alabama

The pharma giant says the new factory will make Lilly’s oral version of Ozempic.