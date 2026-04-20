Blue Ops to spend $30 million in Georgia naval drone factory

Blue Ops, Inc. will spend $30 million to invest in its Valdosta, Georgia drone factory, the governor’s office announced April 20. The defense robotics and drone manufacturer expects to hire 100 people this year and create a total of 200 new jobs at the site at the facility, which manufactures maritime uncrewed surface vessels (USWs).

According to Blue Ops, itself the maritime division of drone company Red Cat Holdings, Inc., the new hires will complete production of the unmanned boats after their hulls are constructed by large-scale 3D printers.

No tax abatements or similar incentives were disclosed, but state officials credited the partnership of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the City of Valdosta, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, and Georgia Quick Start. In a statement, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp credited the investment with his state’s public policies.

The expansion comes during a time of renewed interest in U.S. defense capacity spurred by the war in Iran and the second Trump administration’s push to increase domestic materiel production.

What people are saying

“This investment in Valdosta is about building a modern, scalable, and domestic USV manufacturing base from the ground up,” said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops. “By leveraging advanced production technologies, Blue Ops is accelerating how quickly we can deliver mission-ready maritime systems for defense and national security customers. At the same time, we will create high-quality jobs here at home, reinforcing Red Cat’s commitment to a secure, domestic supply chain.”

“Our strategic focus on workforce development, reliable infrastructure, and pro-business environment attracts job creators to every part of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are excited for the opportunities Blue Ops will create for families in Valdosta-Lowndes County.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Blue Ops to Valdosta,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. “Their decision to invest here shows just how strong our workforce is, the great location we offer, and the powerful partnerships that help our local economy grow. With a high-tech company like Blue Ops joining us, it’s clear that Valdosta is attracting exciting new industries and moving into advanced technology fields.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

UCB Inc. to spend $2 billion on new Georgia biopharma plant

The project will be the Belgium-based company’s first factory in the United States.

Pratt & Whitney spending $200 million to expand Georgia aircraft engine factory

The new expansion is expected to initially create 15 new jobs.

Preciball USA announces new $17 million Georgia factory

The new factory for producing industrial balls for bearings and valves will create 65 new jobs.