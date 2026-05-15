Nefab opens new Michigan campus

PolyFlex, part of the Nefab Group, announced May 15 that it had officially opened a new plastic packaging campus in Wixom, Michigan. The 137,000-square-foot campus features two buildings, one for producing plastic packaging and another for protective pieces used to ship parts in-progress through the supply chain. The site will also serve as a regional site for plastic packaging recycling.

According to Nefab, the operations feature injection molding presses between 125-2,600 tons, accommodating large-format and small material-handling packaging.

In a statement, PolyFlex leadership said the campus would be able to offer comprehensive service for the company’s packaging operations.

What people are saying

“Having design, tooling, and injection molding all on one campus means we can offer genuinely end-to-end service,” said Brian Finkel, Director of Operations at PolyFlex, part of the Nefab Group. “With press capacities up to 2,600 tons, we have the range to handle precision components and large-format systems while keeping quality high and lead times short.”

“The expanded operation strengthens our ability to scale reusable packaging solutions across North America,” said Darrell Tiedeman, VP of Plastics Solutions Americas at Nefab. “As manufacturers move away from single-use packaging, increasing local production of returnable systems is key to improving both efficiency and sustainability across the supply chain.”