Cheney Brothers to expand South Carolina food factory

Cheney Brothers, a food distributor based in Riviera, Florida, announced March 11 it would expand its Florence County, South Carolina operation with a $42.5 million expansion to create 85 new jobs. The company processes and distributes meat and seafood, dairy, frozen food, and dry groceries along with food service equipment.

The money will go towards the company’s newest plant, which will now cost a total of $108.5 million and eventually support 365 jobs.

To secure the expanded project on the plant South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Cheney Brothers a $200,000 set-aside grant to help fund the expansion’s construction. In statements, company and state leadership said the expansion signaled a long-term investment in the state’s workforce.

What people are saying

“We have been greatly impressed by the business-friendly attitude of the state of South Carolina,” said Cheney Brothers CEO Byron Russell. “We look forward to a long and very bright future, distributing product across the state.”

“By adding 85 new jobs in Florence County, Cheney Brothers is deepening its investment in South Carolina and strengthening the local economy,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This expansion will create new opportunities for hardworking South Carolinians and further reinforce our reputation as a place where businesses can succeed.”

“With its investment of $42.5 million, Cheney Brothers’ expansion reflects the business-friendly environment here in the Palmetto State,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Industrial growth in our key sectors supports South Carolina’s continued economic success.”

Manufacturers investing in South Carolina

George Utz. Inc. to spend $40 million on new South Carolina factory

The Sumter County site will be home to 50 new jobs.

Huwell US Inc. to spend $11.6 million to establish South Carolina factory, create 25 new jobs

The Italian private label hair and cosmetics company said it expects operations to start this summer.

Coastal Ready Mix to launch $4.6 million concrete factory in South Carolina

The new plant is expected to create 19 new jobs in the area.