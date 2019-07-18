/ / / / VP Dew Point Sensors from VPInstruments

VPInstruments launches the VP Dew Point Sensor: the smart dew point sensor for compressed air and industrial gases. Its large measurement range, -70..+60⁰C, enables one single product for monitoring the dew point of both refrigerant and desiccant type air dryers.

The VP Dew Point Sensor features a robust sensor that fully withstands getting wet and that is highly resistant to particulate contamination, oil vapor and most chemicals. Its long- term high performance is achieved with state-of-the-art polymer technology. Thanks to the built-in offset calibration algorithm, performance at low dew points is optimized.

