/ / / / Siemens’ bullet resistant power transformer retrofit protects transformers and reactors

Siemens has developed and tested new materials and designs that enable transformers and reactors to withstand ballistic attacks, ensuring their physical security.

The Siemens solution offers an innovative concept of bullet resistant panels supported on brackets that attach directly to the transformer tank. The system may be installed on new units and retrofitted onto critical transformers already in operation. In contrast to direct hardening of the tank, the bullet resistant panels are able to protect external equipment, which nullifies the need for the transformer to be fitted with additional components such as impact sensors and automated cooling valves. The panels protect the transformer tank, cooling equipment, conservator, turrets and the bottom of the bushings, while allowing the movement of air for efficient cooling.

