Piab’s piLIFT SMART vacuum lifter delivers on the promises of Industry 4.0
Piab introduces piLIFT® SMART, a breakthrough in vacuum lifting. Piab’s piLIFT® SMART is the market’s first Industry 4.0 ready vacuum lifter.
Smart data features based on internet connectivity enable Piab’s piLIFT® SMART vacuum lifter to deliver on the promises of Industry 4.0. Sensing and monitoring movements and responding quickly to user intentions, the vacuum lifter will lift and weigh loads simultaneously, collect and log data, making process statistics and analyses immediately accessible to the user through web platform log-in.
