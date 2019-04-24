/ / / / Pepperl+Fuchs’ ecom Tab-Ex 02 is suited for Industry 4.0/IIoT applications

The Pepperl+Fuchs brand ecom introduces the successor to its Tab-Ex® tablet series—the Tab-Ex 02, based on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2. With the Tab-Ex 02, the mobile user can communicate in real-time—anytime, anywhere—as well as remotely collect and retrieve data, parameters, and information.

The Tab-Ex 02 is suited for IIoT-capable applications and simplifies data exchange with SCADA / DCS systems, enterprise resource planning systems (SAP, IBM Maximo), project management systems and computer-aided system planning. It is the ideal companion for a range of tasks such as inventory, material tracking, maintenance, and supply chain and asset management. The Tab-Ex 02 will be available beginning May 2018 in an ATEX/IECEx Zone 2 / Div. 2 certified industrial version. Certification for ATEX/IECEx Zone 1 / Div. 1 will be available beginning Fall 2018.

The lightweight and rugged Tab-Ex 02, with a high-performance Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, features an Octa Core processor with 1.6 GHz and 3 GB RAM. This improved hardware allows for such intricate applications as identifying objects in an installation via augmented reality. The software delivers all the underlying, existing data directly into the user's view in real time, while also making it shareable within the company network. Augmented reality provides a greater level of transparency and helps make processes safer and faster—from the planning stage to operation and maintenance.

