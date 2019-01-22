/ / / / Parker Hannifin's QuickFit helps you perform a complete oil change in 30 minutes

Parker Hannifin Corporation has launched a new solution to ease the burden of changing oil in engines and machines. QuickFit is a complete oil change system that takes the complex nature of changing oil and simplifies the process with a better, cleaner and safer way that can be accomplished in less than 30 minutes.

Traditional maintenance oil changes face a multitude of challenges including confined spaces that make access difficult and can create safety and ergonomic risks. A system’s multiple drain and fill points greatly increases the chances for cross-contamination, and by removing an oil filter that’s still full of oil can result in leaks, spills and potential environmental issues.

QuickFit alleviates these issues with a more accessible, single point of connection. Its three-step process purges, evacuates and refills oil all from the one connection point.

Purge – Uses compressed air to purge the oil by pushing it through the filter into the engine sump.

Evac - Oil is drained directly to waste containment, allowing for clean removal of the filter.

Refill - New oil is pumped into the engine using the same connection point.

While safety is a top priority, Parker understands the importance of an eco-friendly workplace. QuickFit features an ergonomic design and eliminates oil spills. Maintenance becomes simple, productivity goes up, the risk of spills and contamination is virtually eliminated and it works for engines and machinery across multiple markets.