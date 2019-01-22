/ / / / Klϋber Lubrication's Klübersustain GW 0-460 uses water as a base fluid

Klϋber Lubrication introduces Klübersustain GW 0-460, the first product from its Hydro Lubricant series.

A high-performance gear lubricant, Klübersustain GW 0-460 uses water as a base fluid. Since it takes on beneficial properties of water, this sustainable lubricant opens new application opportunities for manufacturers and operators. Its excellent cooling characteristics reduce operating temperatures. This, paired with its remarkable superlubricity, improves energy efficiency. These enhanced performance levels meet the growing requirements and increasing power density of modern gears.

Specifically developed for high-speed spur, bevel and planetary gears, Klübersustain GW 0-460 can also be used to lubricate rolling bearings. It has a low foaming tendency that ensures continuous operation. Its electric conductivity protects gearbox components against electro-corrosion, and its good viscosity-temperature behavior enables reliable lubricant film formation across the whole service temperature range.

New hydro lubricants from Klüber Lubrication are revolutionizing the industry. Using water as a functional component in specialty lubricant formulation has the potential to solve demanding performance, energy and environmental challenges.