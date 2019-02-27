/ / / / Honeywell’s ICS Shield™ software solution is designed to protect connected sites from evolving cyberthreats

Honeywell has introduced a software solution to provide cybersecurity to industrial customers who manage diverse process control networks, sites and vendors. As customers continue their digital transformation and their industrial sites become more connected, integrating cybersecurity has become even more critical.



The multi-site solution for cybersecurity management is based on Honeywell’s ICS Shield™, which provides a top-down operational technology (OT) security management solution for securing connected industrial control system (ICS) environments with multiple physical sites and multiple automation equipment types. It also enables secure management of remote field assets through a single security operations center. Honeywell integrated and enhanced ICS Shield technology following its acquisition of Nextnine in 2017, and the solution has become the ICS cybersecurity platform of choice with more than 1 million industrial nodes managed globally.

