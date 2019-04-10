/ / / / Enerpac “Pick, Skid and Drive” system facilitates multi-ton generator swaps

Enerpac Heavy Lifting Technology has developed a strand jack gantry system for power plant maintenance activities, allowing complete generators and turbines up to 450 tons to be swapped out within 24 hours. The Enerpac “Pick, Skid and Drive” strand jack gantry reduces maintenance time and complexity, greatly minimizing downtime disruption to power generation capacity.

The Pick, Skid and Drive system comprises an aerial track of skid beams and support legs, strand jack gantry combining skidding and strand jack technologies, and a self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT) or electric trolley system.

Learn more about Enerpac Heavy Lifting Technology Pick, Skid and Drive system