/ / / / Emerson adds PLCs and expands control capability for hybrid and discrete users

Emerson is adding a new portfolio of programmable logic controllers (PLCs) that will enable more comprehensive manufacturing control and production optimization. End users will be able to expand operations and supply chain control — the process manufacturing of goods all the way through to assembly and packaging — by partnering with a single automation provider.

With the addition of the new PLCs, part of Emerson’s acquisition of General Electric Co.’s Intelligent Platforms group, Emerson is bringing more end-to-end automation solutions to its existing process control market. The addition also expands its production optimization and control capabilities in the rapidly growing hybrid and discrete markets, and in industries where PLCs are sometimes preferred or required for faster response and machine control.

