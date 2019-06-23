/ / / / Electro Static Technology announces 2-year Extended Warranty against bearing fluting on all AEGIS ring installations

AEGIS now offers a free 2-Year Extended Warranty against fluted bearings on any motor with an AEGIS Shaft Grounding Ring installed in accordance with AEGIS Best Practices — any size, low- or medium-voltage, new or repaired.

To register a motor for the warranty, simply scan the QR code on the “AEGIS Installed” sticker or follow the links on www.est-aegis.com to the AEGIS Warranty page, register the motor, and your motor is protected for an extra 2 years.

Learn more about the 2-Year Extended Warranty