/ / / / ABB Ability Smart Sensor checks condition of bearings

ABB has launched the ABB Ability Smart Sensor for Dodge mounted bearings, part of the ABB Ability Digital Powertrain, that enables “health checks” for bearings. The smart sensor technology provides an early indicator of any potential problems by assessing the condition of bearings from vibration and temperature information. This helps to prevent downtime on applications such as bulk material handling conveyors typically found in the mining, aggregate and cement industries, as well as applications in the food and beverage and air handling sectors.

ABB Ability Smart Sensor for mounted bearings use the latest algorithms to assess, manage and ensure performance of components. Eighty percent of bearing failures are lubrication related and a bearing “running hot” can indicate that proper lubrication procedures are not in place. Monitoring a bearing’s vibration can indicate potential system problems.

The smart sensor easily mounts to the bearing and communicates wirelessly via a smartphones or other device. This capability keeps employees safe, enabling easy access to the health data of bearings in locations that may be difficult or dangerous to reach.

The ABB Ability Smart Sensor for mounted bearings is part of ABB Ability, which brings together all of ABB’s digital solutions and services, each built from a unique combination of sector knowledge, technology leadership and digital expertise. As part of ABB Ability, customers are able to easily compare performance data of bearings across systems or plants.



