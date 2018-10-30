/ / / / Wanner Engineering's Hydra-Cell T100 Series High Pressure pumps feature flow rates up to 26 gpm

Wanner Engineering, Inc., announces the introduction of its new Hydra-Cell T100 Series High Pressure pumps featuring corrosion-resistant 316L Stainless Steel pump heads and an expanded choice of diaphragm materials, valve materials, and actuating oils. With flow rates up to 26 gpm (98 l/min; 891 BPD) and discharge pressures to 5000 psi (345 bar) the T100 is designed for a variety of applications.

Hydra-Cell T100 Series triplex pumps are “packing-free” and designed to replace horizontal centrifugal pumps and packed plunger pumps in oil and gas applications, according to Wanner Engineering. Featuring a seal-less, multiple-diaphragm design, T100 pumps eliminate hazardous VOC emissions along with clean-up and disposal costs of packed-pump leakage. The design also eliminates the need for external lubrication and maintenance as well as plunger wear problems associated with packing.

In addition to zero leakage, T100 Series pumps can run dry without damage, will operate with a closed or blocked suction line, and can pump hot abrasive fluids effectively. Other new customer-specified materials of construction for the T100 High Pressure Series pumps include Aflas and EPDM diaphragms, Tungsten Carbide valve seats and valve discs sets, Hastelloy C and Nitronic 50 valve materials, plus valve spring retainers in 17-4 Stainless Steel, PVDF, 316 SST, and Hastelloy C. New actuating oils now available include 40-weight, EPDM-compatible oil, food-contact oil, and 15W50 high-temperature, severe-duty synthetic oil.