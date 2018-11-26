/ / / / Nlyte's Asset Integrity Monitoring and Resiliency Management solution offers data center monitoring and management

Nlyte Software has announced the availability of its Asset Integrity Monitoring and Resiliency Management solution. The new offering provides a comprehensive overview of computing assets within data centers or colocation facilities, identifying those at risk due to unplanned changes.

Nlyte’s Asset Integrity Monitoring is an all-encompassing data center monitoring and management software solution that combines Nlyte Asset Optimizer to provide advanced asset lifecycle management to track resources throughout their productive life and Nlyte Discovery to automatically collect and provide detailed information about devices connected to the network.

For the first time, one holistic solution eliminates the piecemeal-software approach for monitoring a data center’s hardware assets and operating environment. Asset Integrity Monitoring is protocol agnostic and leverages agentless discovery to provide detailed information including IP addresses, firmware, software for servers and switches, laptops and PCs -- up to 1,100 detailed attributes captured in the discovery database. With this high-level physical infrastructure detail, data center managers can now use a single source to pinpoint:

Servers consuming power and not being managed by a formal process (zombie servers).

Firmware/software with known security vulnerabilities.

All unplanned asset changes on the network -- those changing, appearing or disappearing.

In addition, Nlyte Asset Integrity Monitoring synchronizes hardware and software information to purchasing/financial systems to provide more accurate records while also reducing maintenance and warranty costs. Additionally, the solution provides advanced search engine capabilities for reporting, thus eliminating the need for a technical interface or manual custom report creation.