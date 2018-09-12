LUDECA's VIBWORKS is a portable solution for asset health monitoring
LUDECA's VIBWORKS is a portable solution for asset health monitoring. Featuring several different software modules, VIBWORKS allows you to perform reliable diagnosis and monitoring on rotating machines, in less time with less effort.
VIBWORKS’ platform includes revolutionary machinery definition modules, cutting edge data collection algorithms combined with extended vibration analysis features. A 1920x1200px glove-friendly touchscreen, true simultaneous triax acquisition up to 104Khz, smart alarms, up to 2 million true lines of resolution, 4K data analysis make it easy to assess the dynamic behavior of your machines.
