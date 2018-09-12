Plant Services

/ / / / LUDECA's VIBWORKS is a portable solution for asset health monitoring

LUDECA's VIBWORKS is a portable solution for asset health monitoring

LUDECA's VIBWORKS is a portable solution for asset health monitoring. Featuring several different software modules, VIBWORKS allows you to perform reliable diagnosis and monitoring on rotating machines, in less time with less effort.

VIBWORKS’ platform includes revolutionary machinery definition modules, cutting edge data collection algorithms combined with extended vibration analysis features. A 1920x1200px glove-friendly touchscreen, true simultaneous triax acquisition up to 104Khz, smart alarms, up to 2 million true lines of resolution, 4K data analysis make it easy to assess the dynamic behavior of your machines.

1810 ludeca
Category:
PdM/CM
Product Type:
Vibration
Manufacturer:
Ludeca
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 