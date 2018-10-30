/ / / / Intelligent Programmable Pump features valveless STH Stepper Pump with integral programmable driver

The Intelligent Programmable Pump from Fluid Metering, Inc. combines FMI’s valveless STH Stepper Pump with integral programmable driver in a compact design for integration with OEM instrumentation. The driver provides precision servo control of the STH pumps stepper motor for resonance-free, quite operation. Having 5 programmable inputs and 2 outputs, the Intelligent Pump is compatible with multiple programming platforms including, Visual Basic, C/C++, Delphi, LabView. Analog 0-5 VDC, RS-232, and CANopen protocol are supported with an optional EtherCAT communication module available.

The Programmable Driver and Stepper provide precision control of FMI’s CeramPump integral valveless piston pump. FMI’s CeramPump technology features only one moving part, a sapphire-hard ceramic piston, in contact with fluid. The rotating and reciprocating piston accomplishes both the pumping and valving functions effectively eliminating check valves present in conventional reciprocating piston and diaphragm pump designs.