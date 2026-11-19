It has been a rough week for Nvidia, but the chipmaker carries on with a new manufacturing deal for semiconductor components. Boston Dynamics has a new customer: semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries. n this edition of It's Just Business, we've rounded up four recent deals in computing, robotics and industrial electrolysis.

Partnership: Nvidia is expanding its commitments with multiple supply chain partners, including:

Amkor Technology

Foxconn

Kinsus Interconnect Technology

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Siliconware Precision Industries

TSMC.

The partnerships are intended to increase manufacturing capacity for Nvidia’s accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure platforms, starting in the second half of 2027. The agreements cover semiconductor substrates, advanced packaging, wafer production and contract manufacturing, with partners expanding existing facilities and adding production capabilities in multiple countries.

Partnership: Boston Dynamics and GlobalFoundries, a semiconductor manufacturer, are expanding their robotics collaboration to deploy Spot quadruped robots across GF's plants in Malta, N.Y; Burlington, Vt.; Dresden, Germany; and Singapore. The robots will support autonomous asset management and industrial inspections, building on deployments that have already completed more than 90,000 inspections at GF's Singapore facility since April. Beginning in early 2027, GF will also become the first semiconductor manufacturer and first customer outside the automotive industry to test Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid robot through its early adopter program.

Partnership: Sparkoz Technology Corporation, a developer of AI-powered autonomous floor cleaning robots, has announced a U.S. manufacturing partnership with commercial floor care equipment manufacturer Pacific Floorcare. The collaboration will expand domestic production of robotic floor care equipment, bringing manufacturing closer to North American customers and supporting shorter lead times, faster parts and service access, and improved supply chain reliability.

Agreement: Asahi Kasei, a diversified global manufacturer with businesses in healthcare, homes and materials, and U.S.-based Power to Hydrogen, an industrial electrolyzer manufacturer, have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate manufacturing scale-up and commercialization of anion exchange membrane (AEM) water electrolysis systems. The companies will combine Power to Hydrogen's expertise in AEM technology with Asahi Kasei's manufacturing and commercialization capabilities to assess opportunities for producing systems that generate clean hydrogen. The collaboration aims to address manufacturing scale-up, material supply and production costs while evaluating pathways for future commercial deployment of the technology.