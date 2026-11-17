Manufacturing companies expand their capabilities through acquisitions, strategic partnerships and new investments. In this edition of It’s Just Business, we’ve rounded up four recent manufacturing deals involving embedded systems, industrial AI, engineered building materials and defense supply chains. The announcements include Siemens’ agreement to acquire Lauterbach, Murata Manufacturing’s partnership with Accenture and more.



Partnership: Supersede, a U.S.-based engineered building materials manufacturer serving the marine, recreational vehicle (RV), specialty vehicle, modular housing, and residential and commercial construction industries, raised $13 million in a Series A funding round led by London-based firm AP Ventures to expand production and enter the construction market. The company manufactures moisture- and warp-resistant structural sheathing designed to replace traditional materials such as plywood and oriented strand board.



Acquisition: Lauterbach a manufacturer of development tools for embedded systems, has signed an agreement to be acquired by Siemens, combining its embedded software debugging and trace technology with Siemens' hardware-assisted verification and digital twin capabilities. The financial terms have not been disclosed. The companies plan to integrate their technologies to help semiconductor manufacturers identify hardware and software issues earlier in the development process, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.



Partnership: Murata Manufacturing, a manufacturer of ceramic-based passive electronic components, communication modules and power supply modules, has signed a three-year strategic partnership with Accenture to accelerate manufacturing transformation through artificial intelligence (AI) and data utilization. The companies will combine Murata's manufacturing expertise and accumulated production data with Accenture's AI, data and business transformation capabilities to improve manufacturing quality, productivity, IT infrastructure and governance.



Partnership: AE Industrial Partners has closed an approximately $850 million continuation vehicle for Blue Raven, a technology-enabled distributor of engineered parts, complex systems and hard-to-source components serving the global defense industry, with Lexington Partners leading the investment. The funding will support Blue Raven's growth initiatives and potential strategic acquisitions as the company expands its distribution platform, which serves original equipment manufacturers and customers in more than 40 countries.