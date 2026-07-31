It's Just Business: Manufacturing moves from Agility Robotics, Flex, Infineon Technologies and more

Acquisition: Continental has agreed to sell its ContiTech group sector to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for €4.0 billion, with up to €250 million in additional performance-based payments, completing the final step in its strategic realignment to become a pure-play tire manufacturer. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to generate approximately €3.1 billion in cash inflow, with around €2.5 billion planned for a special dividend or a combination of a special dividend and share buybacks. In a recent quote, Christian Kötz, CEO of Continental, said, “The sale of ContiTech marks the beginning of a new era as a pure-play tire manufacturer.”

Acquisition: Infineon Technologies has completed its acquisition of the non-optical analog/mixed-signal sensor portfolio from ams OSRAM after receiving all required regulatory approvals. The acquisition expands Infineon’s sensor portfolio for industrial, automotive, and medical applications, is expected to generate approximately €230 million in revenue during calendar year 2026, and brings about 230 employees into the company. In a recent quote, Stephan Zizala, division president edge systems at Infineon, said, “The acquired business complements our strong existing portfolio. Moreover, by combining ams OSRAM’s sensor portfolio with Infineon’s wafer technologies and mixed-signal IP, we will be able to develop highly innovative new products for our customers.”

Merger: Agility Robotics has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Churchill Capital Corp XI that will take the humanoid robotics company public under the ticker symbol AGLT. The transaction values Agility at a pre-money equity value of $2.5 billion and is expected to provide more than $620 million in gross proceeds to support production of its Digit v5 humanoid robot, commercial deployments, and continued platform development. In a recent quote, Peggy Johnson, CEO of Agility Robotics, said, “Humanoid robots are a critical driver of American technology leadership and the future of global industry. With category-defining commercially deployed humanoid robots operating in real customer environments today, Agility is at the forefront of a new era where safety-first, AI-powered technology can reliably work alongside people to bridge labor shortages, increase productivity, and strengthen the resilience of our supply chains.”

Partnership: Flex and Cerebras have expanded their manufacturing partnership to increase U.S. production of Cerebras CS-3 AI supercomputers at Flex's facilities in Milpitas, California. The expansion adds new production lines, testing infrastructure, manufacturing space, and skilled workers, with the companies expecting to increase CS-3 production capacity by approximately sevenfold through 2026 to meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. In a recent quote, Dhiraj Mallick, COO of Cerebras said, “The CS-3 is unlike any computer system ever built, and scaling its production requires an extraordinary manufacturing partner. Flex brings the technical depth, operational rigor, and manufacturing expertise needed to support that scale. People often think the entire AI manufacturing and packaging supply chain lives overseas, but everyday across the U.S., teams of American engineers and technicians are building state-of-the-art AI systems that power frontier AI workloads around the world.”

Acquisition: BWX Technologies has completed its acquisition of Precision Components Group, including its subsidiaries Precision Custom Components and DC Fabricators. PCG is a U.S. manufacturer of complex, heavy-walled and heat-transfer components. The acquisition expands BWXT’s heavy-manufacturing footprint and enhances the company’s ability to deliver U.S.-made nuclear components for the commercial sector. BWXT said the acquisition strengthens its specialized manufacturing capacity and broadens its portfolio of precision components supporting critical national security and energy applications. In a recent quote, John MacQuarrie, BWXT president for commercial operations said, “Growing demand for reliable, carbon-free energy underscores the urgent need to strengthen the U.S. nuclear manufacturing base. By expanding our manufacturing capabilities, we can better support reactor life-extension programs, new build activity and the long-term energy reliability our communities depend on.”