GlobalFoundries has broken ground on a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Malta, N.Y.



The company, which manufactures semiconductors, is undertaking a $12.3 billion multi-phase expansion that is expected to create more than 1,100 new high-skilled manufacturing jobs.



The new facility, known as Fab 8.2, will include approximately 386,000 square feet of cleanroom space. The project also includes strategic reinvestments in GlobalFoundries' existing manufacturing facility to support next-generation chip capabilities.



The expanded manufacturing capacity will serve growing demand for U.S.-made semiconductors in the automotive, artificial intelligence, aerospace and other markets. The project also includes a new Advanced Packaging and Photonics Center.



The facility is the first phase of a U.S.-Japan initiative that could bring up to $21 billion in investment to GlobalFoundries' Malta campus.



New York State is providing $570 million in support, including $535 million in performance-based Green CHIPS tax credits and $35 million in grants for workforce development and public infrastructure improvements.



GlobalFoundries has also committed $60 million in direct community investments, onsite or adjacent childcare for employees, a project labor agreement for construction, and efforts to onboard local suppliers and workers.

GlobalFoundries highlights U.S.-Japan partnership and expanded semiconductor capacity

“Today, we’re putting shovels in the ground and turning an ambitious partnership into reality,” said GlobalFoundries CEO Tim Breen in a November press release. “This first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the strengths of the United States, Japan and GF to expand trusted semiconductor manufacturing at a scale that matters.



“New York is building the future of American semiconductor manufacturing, and today’s groundbreaking marks another major step forward for our state and the Capital Region,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

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