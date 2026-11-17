The U.S. Department of Labor announced that Registered Apprenticeship sponsors can begin applying for direct incentive payments of up to $6,000 per apprentice through its Pay-for-Performance Incentive Payments Program. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until all available funds have been obligated. The department has invested nearly $200 million in pay-for-performance incentive funds to date.

The announcement follows the department's $40 million investment, administered by the Florida Department of Commerce, to expand Registered Apprenticeships in shipbuilding and the defense industrial base. The investment is projected to support nearly 10,000 new apprentices over the next four years.

In July, the department awarded nearly $162 million to five organizations to lead nationwide training programs in priority industries, including shipbuilding and the defense industrial base, super intelligence, semiconductor and nuclear energy infrastructure, telecommunications, information technology and transportation. The funding is intended to help employers hire and retain apprentices, reduce barriers to employer participation, and fill in-demand jobs.

The incentive program builds on the American Manufacturing Apprenticeship Incentive Fund, a $35.8 million cooperative agreement established to expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in advanced manufacturing nationwide.

The department identified six active incentive funds supporting apprenticeship training and employment:

American Manufacturing Apprenticeship Incentive Fund: Administered by the Arkansas Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Services, this $35.8 million fund provides up to $3,500 per new apprentice in eligible advanced manufacturing occupations, with funding available for up to 200 apprentices per sponsor. Sponsors must provide employers with at least 90% of the incentive payment they receive.

Administered by the Arkansas Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Services, this $35.8 million fund provides up to $3,500 per new apprentice in eligible advanced manufacturing occupations, with funding available for up to 200 apprentices per sponsor. Sponsors must provide employers with at least 90% of the incentive payment they receive. Information Technology Apprenticeship Incentive Fund: Administered by the Trustees of Clark University, this $27 million fund provides a one-time payment of $6,000 for each eligible new apprentice who remains employed for at least 90 days.

Administered by the Trustees of Clark University, this $27 million fund provides a one-time payment of $6,000 for each eligible new apprentice who remains employed for at least 90 days. Shipbuilding and Defense Industrial Base Apprenticeship Incentive Fund: Administered by the Florida Department of Commerce, this $40 million fund provides a baseline payment of $2,000 per new apprentice who remains employed for at least 90 days, with payments of up to $6,000 for sponsors meeting at least one strategic priority area.

Administered by the Florida Department of Commerce, this $40 million fund provides a baseline payment of $2,000 per new apprentice who remains employed for at least 90 days, with payments of up to $6,000 for sponsors meeting at least one strategic priority area. Super Intelligence, Semiconductor, and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Apprenticeship Incentive Fund: Administered by Jobs for the Future Inc., this $40 million fund provides up to $6,000 per eligible new apprentice in fields including data centers, semiconductor fabrication, nuclear energy infrastructure, and quantum-related industries.

Administered by Jobs for the Future Inc., this $40 million fund provides up to $6,000 per eligible new apprentice in fields including data centers, semiconductor fabrication, nuclear energy infrastructure, and quantum-related industries. Telecommunication Apprenticeship Incentive Fund: Administered by the Wireless Infrastructure Association, this $29.9 million fund provides up to $6,000 per eligible new apprentice across three milestones: 90-day retention, completion of related technical instruction, and successful program completion.

Administered by the Wireless Infrastructure Association, this $29.9 million fund provides up to $6,000 per eligible new apprentice across three milestones: 90-day retention, completion of related technical instruction, and successful program completion. Transportation Automotive Technician Apprenticeship Incentive Fund: Administered by the ASE Education Foundation, this $25 million fund provides $3,500 per apprentice for automotive and truck service technicians, with payments tied to 90-day retention and nine-month employment milestones.

Jobs in high-growth, high-demand industries

In a recent quote, U.S. Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling, said, “The Trump Administration is committed to rapidly expanding Registered Apprenticeships as a core strategy to fill jobs in high-growth, high-demand industries. Delivering direct support to employers and other Registered Apprenticeship program sponsors is the fastest way to help skilled Americans enter the workforce while also strengthening our nation’s economy.”