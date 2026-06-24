Skill up: Training workers at Boeing, Autodesk, Advanced Composites and more

Manufacturing would be nothing without the people in offices and on plant floors to manage supplies, run assembly lines, build things, observe quality and, in short, do the work. Yet, qualified manufacturing workers are perennially in short supply. This digest covers recent initiatives, public-private partnerships, and educational efforts to train and source the next generation of manufacturing workers.

Boeing Co. and Drake State Community & Technical College announced a new apprenticeship program for aspiring manufacturers in Huntsville, Alabama. According to local news source 256 Today, the Boeing Technical Apprenticeship Program will offer participants paid training on Drake State’s Campus alongside a pathway to employment with the aerospace manufacturer. The apprenticeship program reportedly offers tracks in assembly mechanics, soldering, and quality control.

Autodesk announced June 22 it would spend $350 million over three years to provide free software to students and educators, train a million people in the company’s Design and Make technology, and sponsor 200,000 industry-credentials in 3D design and Autodesk software. According to a company release, the pledged funds follow the company’s finding in a survey that few feel ready to use AI for their jobs.

Iowa’s Department of Labor announced the creation of a new program, Advanced Manufacturing Pathways Development Iowa, following a $4.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. According to local news source KIMT3, the money will be available to Iowa manufacturers seeking funding for their own training programs starting June 29. Eligible employers will be able to receive up to 80% reimbursement on training costs for newly hired or current employees.

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation announced June 23 that it seeks to expand its “America’s Cutting Edge” (ACE) and “Metallurgical Engineering Trades Apprenticeships & Learning” (METAL) programs using money from the Defense Department’s Office of Industrial Base Policy. In a release, IACMI said it plans to extend the machine tool, casting and forging training programs to 53 new universities, colleges, and trade schools by 2030, bringing the number of total sites to more than 100. In a statement, IACMI CEO Chad Duty said the programs have already trained “thousands” and that the expansion would do more to promote manufacturing careers.

The School Division of Salem, Virginia announced June 8 it had received $37,000 in grant money from Sparkforce, the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association Foundation, to fund the district’s “Forge the Future” and “Camp Ignite” summer camps for special-needs individuals. The camps, according to a city release, expose students to manufacturing careers and introduce them to jobs training sufficient for entry-level jobs.