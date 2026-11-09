U.S. Department of Labor finds no mining operations have significant reoccurring violations

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) found that none of the nation’s approximately 12,000 mining operations met the criteria for a pattern of violations (POV) notice during fiscal year 2026, which ran from Oct. 1, 2025, to Sept. 30, 2026.

The POV provision under the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 applies to mines with recurring patterns of significant and substantial (S&S) violations and other safety and health compliance problems. S&S violations are those reasonably likely to result in serious injury or illness. If a mine receives additional S&S violations after being placed on POV status, MSHA is authorized to withdraw miners from the affected area.

MSHA provides online tools to help mine operators monitor compliance, including a POV calculator that tracks performance against screening criteria and an S&S calculator for monitoring significant and substantial violations. Mine operators are responsible for tracking their violation and injury histories and taking corrective action when necessary to avoid meeting POV screening criteria.

Low injury and reoccurring violation rates

In a recent quote, Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Wayne D. Palmer, said, “Under this administration MSHA remains committed to objectively calling balls and strikes in enforcement, including issuing POV notices when warranted. For the third year in a row, no mine received a POV notice which, combined with the lowest-ever all-injury rate in 2025, signals continued progress toward protecting miners from safety and health hazards.”