Sherwin-Williams expands paint and coatings manufacturing facility in North Carolina

The Sherwin-Williams Company has opened an expanded architectural paint and coatings manufacturing facility in Statesville, N. C. The company manufactures paint, coatings and related products for professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers.

The expansion includes nearly 50,000 square feet of expanded and improved space, making the Statesville site Sherwin-Williams' largest manufacturing plant in North America. The project adds production space, automation enhancements, four new rail spurs and supporting infrastructure designed to streamline material handling and improve operational efficiency.

The facility's expanded manufacturing and logistics capabilities are intended to increase production capacity and help the company respond more effectively to customer demand. The site also complements a nearby distribution service center that connects production, transportation and distribution with the company's global operations.

Sherwin-Williams said the project received support through approved incentives involving the state of North Carolina, Iredell County and the City of Statesville.

Sherwin-Williams executives and state officials discuss the expansion

"This grand opening marks an important milestone for Sherwin-Williams and our Statesville team," said Heidi Petz, chair, president and CEO of Sherwin-Williams, in a September press release. "With expanded production space, new rail infrastructure and greater automation, this facility gives us more flexibility and efficiency in how we manufacture and move products across our global supply network.”

"Sherwin-Williams has been an important part of the Statesville community for more than three decades, and we are proud to celebrate their continued investment in North Carolina," said North Carolina Lt. Governor Rachel Hunt. "This expansion strengthens Statesville's role in advanced manufacturing, supports good jobs and reflects the confidence companies have in our people, infrastructure and business climate."

Manufacturers investing in North Carolina

SteelFab plans $19 million steel manufacturing expansion in North Carolina

The facility will add 108,000 square feet of space and 38 new jobs.

AbbVie to build new $1.4 billion pharmaceutical campus in North Carolina

The company expects to create 734 positions for manufacturing operators, lab technicians, and scientists at the site.

Morinaga America Foods opens new $136 million Hi-Chew factory in North Carolina

The new factory, Morinaga’s second outside of Asia, is expected to hire 204.

TSEA Energy to build new voltage regulator factory in North Carolina

The $25 million plant is expected to create 160 jobs.

HSP US invests $50M to build bushing manufacturing plant in North Carolina

The new facility will create 74 jobs and strengthen the company’s footprint in the North American energy sector.