Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from Maynard Steel, International Motors and more

With many businesses seeking leaner running, downsizing and consolidation can leave workers without jobs. In this edition of Factory Fallout, layoffs hit steel, food, automotive and other industries.



Maynard Steel plans to lay off nearly 100 workers, according to an October notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. All of the employees, a total of 77 people, will be laid off on Dec. 4. According to the WARN notice, the company was slated to be sold, but the sale did not occur.



According to MassLive, plant-based protein company Maple Leaf Foods plans to wind down operations at its Lightlife Foods plant in Turners Falls, Mass. and Seattle, affecting as many as 150 workers. The company announced the plan in early October 2026 as part of an effort to consolidate all of its U.S. plant-based protein manufacturing into one facility, in Indianapolis. The closure is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027, with operations phased out over approximately 12 to 18 months.



International Motors, a manufacturer of trucks, buses and engines, plans to eliminate 1,341 jobs at its Springfield, Ohio, assembly plant and Truck Specialty Center following the sale of the facilities to Canadian armored vehicle manufacturer Roshel, according to TheStreet. The company announced the sale agreement in March 2026, and the layoffs were scheduled to take effect October 2, 2026, when the transaction was expected to close. The facilities are not permanently closing, as Roshel plans to begin its own production of commercial, specialty and armored vehicles at the sites. The company has not disclosed how many existing employees it will hire.



ZF Active Safety & Electronics US LLC filed a layoff notice covering 133 employees at its Lafayette, Ind., facility, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development's WARN notice records. The notice was filed on Sept. 30, with the effective date listed as Nov. 30. The company will continue to operate its R&D Center at 800 Heath Street, which employs135 people.



Automotive supplier Dakkota Integrated Systems LLC plans to close its Grove Road facility in the Lansing, Mich., area, eliminating 67 jobs, according to local news station WILX News 10. The closure was reported on Oct. 9, with affected employees including production operators, material handlers, team leads, manufacturing engineers and maintenance technicians. The facility is scheduled to close on Dec. 31, according to the company's WARN notice filed with the state.