Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from GM, Microsoft, Coca-Cola and more

According to Yahoo Finance, The Coca-Cola Company, which produces non-carbonated beverages including teas and juices at its Northampton, Massachusetts facility, will permanently close the plant by the end of 2026, affecting 175 employees. In a recent quote, a company spokesperson said, employees have been aware of these plans for some time, and the company is committed to supporting employees through this transition, including working closely with the state to identify new job opportunities.

According to AOL, General Motors, which manufactures automobiles, is laying off nearly 1,000 workers worldwide, with most of the cuts occurring in the United States as the automaker streamlines operations. The layoffs include 507 employees at GM's Tech Center in Warren, Michigan, and follow earlier workforce reductions at the company's software division and Kansas manufacturing plant.

According to KTAR, Ingram Micro Services, which provides technology lifecycle services including IT asset processing, repair, refurbishment, and secure logistics, will permanently close its Chandler, Arizona facility by the end of 2026, resulting in the layoff of 75 employees. The workforce reduction is scheduled to begin September 25, with the facility expected to close by December 31, as the company consolidates operations at other U.S. locations.

According to Forbes, Microsoft's Xbox division, which develops video game hardware, software, and gaming services, is restructuring its operations by laying off approximately 3,200 employees throughout fiscal year 2027, including 1,600 positions eliminated immediately, with the cuts affecting every Xbox studio and business unit. The restructuring also includes four studios leaving Xbox to new ownership or independence, though no publicly announced games are being canceled as part of the workforce reductions. In a recent quote, Asha Sharma, CEO of Xbox, said, "We are beginning the most significant restructure in Xbox history. After careful consideration, I've made the difficult decision to reduce our team by approximately 3,200 throughout FY27. This will include approximately 1,600 role eliminations today, and in addition, four studios will leave Xbox to new management."

According to St. Louis Public Radio, Nature's Bakery, which manufactures snack bars and baked food products, will permanently close its Hazelwood, Missouri manufacturing plant by September 2027, laying off 130 initially this September 2026, resulting in the layoff of 346 employees by next year. The company stated that production will be shifted to newer facilities in Utah. In a recent quote, Nature's Bakery said, "After a thorough review of our manufacturing network, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations at our Hazelwood manufacturing facility. This decision was not made lightly, and we are committed to supporting our employees through this transition."