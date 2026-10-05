Genentech breaks ground on device fill-finish manufacturing facility in Oregon

Genentech has broken ground on a device fill-finish manufacturing expansion in Hillsboro, Ore. The company, which discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, invested $750 million into the project, which will create approximately 250 high-wage manufacturing jobs.

The 211,000-square-foot expansion will double the size of Genentech's existing Hillsboro site, with commercial operations planned to begin in 2031. The expanded facility will add flexible high- and low-volume filling capabilities designed to produce medicines across oncology, neurology and immunology.

The project will add approximately 200 construction jobs during development. The specialized manufacturing roles which will become available will be in filling and inspection, device assembly and packaging, cold storage, and quality control.



In addition, facility will incorporate digital skills and technologies including artificial intelligence, automation and robotics. According to the company, these technologies will be used to optimize production, while an exact digital twin will provide real-time monitoring and support continuous improvement.



The facility is located on Genentech's 75-acre Hillsboro campus, which already includes drug product manufacturing, packaging, distribution and individualized therapies.

Manufacturing expansion will strengthen U.S. supply chain, says executive

“As construction begins we are one step closer to bringing device fill-finish manufacturing to Hillsboro, strengthening our domestic supply chain and investing in the people and infrastructure that will help us deliver the medicines of the future,” said Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee in a September press release.



“Today, we’re seeing a major investment in Oregon move from plans on paper to breaking ground,” Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said. “Genentech’s continued growth in Hillsboro demonstrates the strength of Oregon’s workforce and our ability to support advanced manufacturing that is important to both our state and the country.”

Manufacturers investing in Oregon

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