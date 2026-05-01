Avant Technology to spend $20 million on Texas expansion

On April 23, Avant Technology, Inc. and the governor of Texas announced the computer equipment company would spend $20 million to expand its factory in Pharr, Texas. The company said it expects the expansion to create 250 jobs. The expansion comes alongside Avant’s receipt of a $4.8 million Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund grant.

Avant Technology designs and manufactures solid-state drives and computer memory modules. According to the company, the Pharr expansion will allow it to produce more complicated computer chip assemblies for use in the automotive and industrial markets.

According to the governor’s office, Avant will also form a partnership with South Texas College. As part of the agreement, Avant will provide students there with access to manufacturing equipment to lend them experience in semiconductor electronics assembly.

What people are saying

"We are profoundly grateful to Governor Abbott and the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium for this pivotal grant, fueling Avant Technology's expansion in Pharr with new construction and state-of-the-art machinery,” said Avant Technology CEO and President Tim Peddecord. “This support advances our cutting-edge memory technology, creates high-skilled jobs, and solidifies Texas as the premier hub for semiconductor innovation and growth. We're excited to deepen our collaboration for a brighter future in South Texas."

“Texas is the nation's magnet for advanced manufacturing,” said Governor Abbott. “This expansion by Avant Technology in Pharr will generate hundreds of new high-skilled jobs in the Rio Grande Valley and create new opportunities for hands-on training for the workforce of tomorrow. Working together with industry leaders, Texas will continue to lead the nation in semiconductor manufacturing and innovation.”

“I welcome Avant Technology to the City of Pharr in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa. “I commend Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez and the City of Pharr for their leadership in attracting this investment to our region. As the first project in South Texas to receive TSIF grant funding, this is proof that the RGV has the talent, the workforce, and the pro-business communities needed to support this important industry. This investment, along with the creation of 250 jobs, will benefit our families and further strengthen our economy. I appreciate Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Senate Finance Chair Joan Huffman for prioritizing semiconductor research and manufacturing in Texas.”

Manufacturers investing in Texas

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Arm Inc. to spend $71 million on Texas semiconductor lab expansion

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