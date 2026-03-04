Berwick Industries to spend $5 million purchasing closed Pennsylvania ribbon and bow factory

Berwick Industries, Inc., announced February 26 that it would purchase and re-open a consumer ribbon and bow factory in Columbia County, Pennsylvania. The site was closed by Berwick Offray in 2025. According to a statement from the Pennsylvania governor’s office, the site will employ 125 workers within three years.

To facilitate the sale, Berwick Industries received a funding proposal from the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development for a $2.8 million loan, a $200,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $150,000 worker training grant.

In a statement, Berwick Industries Inc. CEO Carey Edwards cast the reopening of the Columbia County plant as a chance to improve on the original operation.

What people are saying

“We’re not only reopening the doors, but we’re also raising the standard,” said Carey Edwards, Owner and CEO, Berwick Industries Incorporated. “The revival of Berwick Industries represents a renewed investment in Pennsylvania’s skilled workforce, the creation of high-quality American jobs, and a meaningful boost to our local economy. We are honoring our heritage while modernizing our operations, combining time-tested craftsmanship with advanced innovation to deliver uncompromising, made-in-the-USA quality for generations to come.”

“From day one, I’ve worked to grow Pennsylvania’s economy and make our Commonwealth the best place to create jobs and real economic opportunity. Berwick Industries’ decision to expand their business in the Commonwealth shows that my Administration’s commitment to investing in workers, cutting red tape, and creating shovel-ready sites is working,” said Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro. “Pennsylvania is on the rise — and when companies choose to grow here, the entire Commonwealth wins.”

“Berwick Industries Incorporated’s commitment to the Commonwealth will further boost the manufacturing industry — one of the important industries we’re focusing on in our Economic Development Strategy,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The company’s operation will breathe new life into a vacant production facility and create real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — including dislocated workers. The Shapiro Administration is proud to support projects like this one that are firmly positioning Pennsylvania as an economic development leader.”

