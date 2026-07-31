Philip Morris opens nicotine pouch manufacturing campus in Colorado

Philip Morris International Inc. U.S. (PMI U.S.) has opened a nicotine pouch manufacturing campus in Aurora, Colorado. The company, which produces modern nicotine products, is investing approximately $1.2 billion in the project between 2024 and 2028 and expects the campus to directly employ approximately 500 people.

The approximately 780,000-square-foot campus is situated on a 148-acre site and is the company's first greenfield manufacturing and production complex in the United States. The facility began commercial production in July 2026 and manufactures ZYN nicotine pouches.

Designed as a fully integrated manufacturing campus, the site combines production, packaging, warehousing and distribution operations in one location to improve product movement throughout the United States while supporting future export opportunities across Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. The project advanced from groundbreaking to commercial-level shipments in approximately 19 months using a design-build delivery approach.

The investment includes land, advanced manufacturing equipment, infrastructure, facility development and future production capabilities. The Aurora campus is intended to strengthen supply chain resilience, increase operational flexibility and expand the company's manufacturing capacity alongside its existing operations in Kentucky and North Carolina. Approximately $1 billion of the planned investment has been incurred to date.

Executives highlight manufacturing capacity and long-term growth

In a recent quote, Stacey Kennedy, CEO, PMI U.S., said, "This facility expands our production capacity, strengthens our supply chain, and enhances our ability to serve growing demand in the United States and around the world. It reflects our confidence in American workers, U.S. manufacturing, and the long-term growth opportunities ahead for our business."

Jim O'Leary, chairman and CEO, The Haskell Company, added, "Delivering a campus of this scale to commercial production within 19 months required exceptional collaboration, innovation, and commitment from everyone involved. By integrating design, engineering, and construction under a single team, we were able to accelerate delivery while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance. We are proud to have helped create a facility that will generate lasting economic opportunity for Aurora and strengthen advanced manufacturing in the United States."

Manufacturers investing in Colorado

Multicut announces new Colorado factory

The Denmark-based manufacturer and machinist did not specify how much the plant would cost, but the governor's office said it would create 82 new jobs.

Azure Printed Homes opens new Colorado Factory

The company didn't disclose how much it would spend on the site, which is expected to employ 50.

Swire Coca-Cola, USA invests $475 million to build beverage manufacturing facility in Colorado

The new facility is expected to produce more than 230 beverage options across more than 60 brands once operational.

Entegris receives $75 million from CHIPS Act to build Colorado facility and support the semiconductor supply chain

Operation at the plant is expected to begin in 2025, with 600 new jobs being created in the process.

Redwire opens new Colorado facility to produce space hardware

The new facility features an RF testing chamber and 26,000 square feet of high-bay manufacturing, integration, and testing floor space.



