TRISO-X awarded $11 million grant to expand nuclear fuel manufacturing campus in Tennessee

TRISO-X has announced plans to continue development of its nuclear fuel manufacturing campus in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The project is supported by an $11 million economic development grant from the State of Tennessee.

The company, which manufactures advanced nuclear fuels, is investing $11 million into the project and expects the expansion to create more than 1,000 permanent jobs through the planned TX-2 fuel fabrication facility.

The funding will support the continued development of the company's fuel fabrication campus, including a potential second commercial fuel fabrication facility, known as TX-2, and a dedicated fuel fabrication laboratory, known as TX-L. The expansion will be built at the Oak Ridge Horizon Center adjacent to TX-1, the company's first commercial-scale fuel fabrication facility, which is currently under construction.

When completed, the campus will include three facilities. TX-1 is designed to establish domestic production of TRISO-X fuel. TX-2 is planned to significantly expand production capacity through enhanced automation and production efficiency based on operational experience from TX-1. TX-L will support fuel innovation, testing and continuous improvement of TRISO manufacturing processes.

The completed campus is expected to have the capacity to produce enough TRISO-X fuel to support approximately 55 Xe-100 advanced small modular reactors, representing nearly 4.5 gigawatts of advanced nuclear power capacity, or enough to power 3.3 million U.S. households.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Joel Duling, President, TRISO-X, said, “This is an important step in building a world-class nuclear fuel campus capable of powering next-generation nuclear. Oak Ridge stands as a cornerstone of nuclear innovation, and we are proud to carry its legacy forward with the continued support of the State of Tennessee.”

Bill Lee, Governor of Tennessee, added, “Oak Ridge represents the frontier of American energy independence and cutting-edge research. We are proud to announce additional jobs and investment from TRISO-X today, bringing more than 1,000 new high-quality job opportunities and strengthening Tennessee’s role as a national leader in advanced energy innovation.”

Manufacturers investing in Tennessee

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