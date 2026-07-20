Weidmann invests more than $500 million to expand transformer insulation materials manufacturing facility in Ohio

Weidmann Electrical Technology has announced plans to expand its transformer insulation materials manufacturing operations with a new Transformerboard Production Facility in Middletown, Ohio.

The company, which manufactures insulation technology and accessories for the power transformer industry, is investing more than $500 million as part of its global expansion strategy. The project is expected to create more than 100 jobs across the new Middletown facility and the company's existing Urbana, Ohio, operation.

The project includes the redevelopment of a 350,000-square-foot brownfield site in Middletown into a new Transformerboard Production Facility. The plant will manufacture transformerboard, a key insulation material used in power transformers, and is expected to begin production in 2028.

The facility will be equipped with the latest production machinery designed to support high-performance manufacturing while improving quality, efficiency and reliability. Once operational, the investment will significantly increase the company's North American manufacturing capacity for transformer insulation materials used in electrical infrastructure.

The project received support through collaboration with the Ohio Department of Development, JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati, Dayton Development Coalition, Duke Energy, the City of Middletown and the City of Urbana.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Patrik Gareus, Executive Vice President of Weidmann Electrical Technology, said, "Demand for reliable electrical infrastructure continues to grow around the world. This investment strengthens our ability to support customers with locally manufactured, high-quality insulation materials while reinforcing our long-term commitment to the regions where we operate. It is another important step in ensuring resilient supply chains for the global transformer industry."

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