Ohio to spend $3.2 million on Career Tech Manufacturing Programs

Ohio will spend $3.2 million in grants to help support manufacturing education for schools, the governor’s office announced May 7. The grants, issued by state’s Department of Education and Workforce and the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, will fund schools creating career technical education programs with an emphasis on manufacturing.

According to the statehouse, the education department plans to fund “at least” 10 programs across the state with up to $320,000 per project. Grants are available for hiring licensed manufacturing instructors; purchasing necessary classroom equipment; developing curricula aligned with industry needs; recruiting students into new or expanding programs; and cooperating with local manufacturing companies for internships and similar work-based learning arrangements.

The state went on to say that eligible programs include community schools, STEM schools that don’t already have manufacturing programs, and new satellite programs in local school districts. Programs are expected to spend the 2026-2027 school year on planning and development before launching in the 27-28 school year.

What people are saying

“Ohio’s manufacturing industry is growing, and we need to make sure our students are ready to fill the jobs that are coming,” said Governor DeWine. “It is critical that we continue our work to invest in career technical education through things like this grant program – which will help many students discover new passions for the rewarding opportunities available to them in manufacturing.”

“The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association commends the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce for recognizing the success of the WorkAdvance model and expanding it into high school and adult education systems,” said OMA President Ryan Augsburger. “This effort builds on the momentum of Ohio’s Industry Sector Partnerships and strengthens an employer-driven approach to preparing students and workers for high-skill, high-wage careers. It also advances the goals of our Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Blueprint to better-align education with industry demand. We are proud to partner in strengthening talent pipelines, supporting employers, and connecting more Ohioans to meaningful career opportunities.”

“The demand for career technical education continues to grow across Ohio,” said Lt. Governor Tressel. “Opportunity is everywhere in our state right now – especially in manufacturing, which remains one of Ohio’s most in-demand industries. We need skilled workers who are ready to step into these good-paying manufacturing jobs. This grant will help more students get the training and hands-on experience they need to achieve their goals.”