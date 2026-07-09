General Motors invests $275 million to expand vehicle and engine manufacturing operations in Tennessee

General Motors plans to invest $275 million across its Spring Hill manufacturing complex in Spring Hill, Tennessee, to support a future Cadillac internal-combustion vehicle program and continue production of its 2.7L turbo engine program.

The company, which produces vehicles and propulsion systems, is investing $150 million in Spring Hill Assembly to support a future Cadillac product and $125 million in Spring Hill GPS to refurbish equipment and extend the life of its 2.7L turbo engine program.

At Spring Hill Assembly, the investment will support production of a future Cadillac internal-combustion vehicle. Once the product is added, Spring Hill will become a five-vehicle manufacturing operation.

At Spring Hill Engine, the investment will be used to refurbish equipment and continue production of the 2.7L turbo engine, which powers Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks. The investment is intended to support future production demand and upcoming product launches across the Spring Hill manufacturing complex.

Manufacturers investing in Tennessee

Hygrade Components announces $1.6 million Tennessee expansion

The metals fabricator plans to create 30 jobs at the site.

Stella-Jones Corp. to build new $45 million steel lattice factory in Tennessee

The steel lattice tower factory is expected to employ about 230.

Anatolia Cabinet and Millwork to build new $9.6 million cabinet millwork factory in Baxter, Tennessee

The furniture company says it will be the first in the state with an “AI-integrated production system.”

Metal stamping company spends $54.4 million to expand Tennessee facility

The company’s $54.4 million investment will be used to add 87,000 square feet to TBTN’s metal stamping plant, creating 80 new jobs in the process.

Metal manufacturer invests $8.5M to open production plant in Tennessee

The plant will support medium- to heavy-gauge steel fabrication, including steel plate burning, machining, shot blasting and flattening.