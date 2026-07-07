Inkas invests in armored vehicle manufacturing facility expansion in North Carolina

Inkas has plans to expand its armored vehicle manufacturing operations with a new production facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte facility is expected to be fully operational by July 31, 2026 as part of the company's broader North American manufacturing expansion.

The company, which manufactures armored vehicles and serves as a systems integrator, is expanding its manufacturing footprint with a newly leased 200,000-square-foot armored vehicle production facility in Charlotte.

The Charlotte facility is specifically equipped for armored vehicle production and is expected to provide additional manufacturing capacity and production flexibility as the company responds to growing demand from government, defense, law enforcement, commercial security, and specialized vehicle customers.

According to the company, the Charlotte operation will support production across its armored vehicle portfolio while benefiting from access to a workforce with experience in armored vehicle manufacturing, allowing the company to scale operations more quickly. The facility is part of a three-site expansion that includes additional production space in Toronto and Fort Pierce, Florida, and together the new locations are expected to more than double Inkas’ production space across North America.

No government funding or support for the North Carolina facility was announced.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, David Khazanski, CEO, Inkas, said,

"This expansion marks an important milestone in the continued growth of Inkas as a North American manufacturer. By adding significant production space across Canada and the United States, we are strengthening our ability to support customers with reliable, scalable, and mission-ready security and defense solutions. This investment reflects our confidence in the long-term demand for advanced protected mobility, unmanned systems, and specialized platforms."

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