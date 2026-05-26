BorgWarner to expand South Carolina plant, add 378 jobs

BorgWarner will spend $100 million on its Hendersonville, South Carolina automotive OEM factory to add 378 jobs and 140,000 square feet of space to it. In a statement from the South Carolina governor’s office, state officials said the expansion will allow the company, which produces auto parts, to vertically integrate its business there.

According to the state, the new jobs will include production staff, logistics managers and production staff, with an overall average annual salary of $67,047.

The expansion will be partially financed by a Job Development Investment Grant awarded to BorgWarner by the state worth up to $3.7 million over the course of the next 12 years, contingent with annual job creation and investment agreements.

What people are saying

“BorgWarner is proud to continue to invest in the state of North Carolina to bring new technologies to market and provide jobs to local residents,” said Joseph F. Fadool, President and CEO of BorgWarner Inc. “We appreciate the grant and continued support from the state of North Carolina to expand our manufacturing footprint here in the United States.”

“We congratulate BorgWarner on its new expansion in Henderson County,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This decision to reinvest in our state underscores the advantages of investing in western North Carolina. Thanks to our manufacturing economy and our world-class workforce, North Carolina remains the best place to do business.”

“When companies like BorgWarner deepen their roots in rural North Carolina, they signal to the rest of the world that success and opportunity are awaiting them here,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Advanced manufacturers are important to our growing supply chain, and we are committed to making sure the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast is also highly skilled and resilient for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

Manufacturers investing in South Carolina

Bittermilk Bottling to expand South Carolina beverage plant

The company expects its $8.2 million investment to create a dozen jobs.

Ferra Candy Company to build new $675 million South Carolina factoryv

The factory is expected to hire 1,000 through 2036.

Suniva, Inc. to open new South Carolina solar cell factory

The $350 million plant is expected to create 564 new jobs.