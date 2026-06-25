Deckorators opens new, $77 million construction materials factory in New York

Deckorators announced June 25 that it had held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new $77 million decking products factory in Lackawanna, New York, outside of Buffalo. According to a company statement, the new plant, Deckorators’ first in the Northeast region, will host 50 new full-time production jobs.

To establish the new factory, Deckorators expanded an existing 168,310-square-foot location with a new 19,000-square-foot addition and an 85,000-square-foot warehouse for future growth. The factory will double production capacity for its proprietary deck-surface products, which the company says resist cracking and other issues common to PVC products.

New York state and local government assisted the project with tax credits and incentives. The state, via its Empire State Development fund, provided $724,000 in tax credits contingent on employment targets, and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency cleared the company for $1.82 million in sales and property tax incentives.

What people are saying

"This facility is a direct response to the need to expand our capacity, maintain and grow support for our retail partners, and continue delivering the products that are driving growth across our industry," said Ryan Kemp, Deckorators executive vice president. "Buffalo is the right place to do this. We're incredibly proud to be part of this community and excited about what we can build together."

“New York is continuing to grow its manufacturing economy by attracting companies that are investing in our communities and creating skilled jobs and supporting local suppliers,” Governor Hochul said. “Deckorators’ decision to establish its first New York State facility in Lackawanna is a strong vote of confidence in Western New York’s workforce, infrastructure and long-term economic potential.”

"We're seeing ongoing demand for higher-performing, more unique products," said Landon Tarvin, Deckorators, UFP Retail Solutions president. "Deckorators has emerged as a key driver of that growth. Our mineral-based Surestone technology is a clear example of that difference."

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