TTM Technologies cuts ribbon on new circuit board factory

TTM Technologies announced June 22 it had officially opened its new printed circuit board factory in Syracuse New York. The 215,000-square-foot campus will produce Ultra-High-Density Interconnect boards for the aerospace and defense industries, TTM said, and the facility is expected to host 400 engineering and manufacturing jobs.

The new factory will reportedly fill a gap in the U.S. military industrial complex’s supply chain. Ultra-High-Density Interconnect printed circuit boards, or Uldra-HDI PCBs, are in high demand for use in radar systems, missile defense systems, space-based sensors and drones.

To support the expansion construction, TTM received about $52 million in state and federal support. The U.S. Department of Defense contributed a $30 million grant, while the state of New York provided TTM $17 million in tax credits pegged to the planned 400 expected new jobs, as well as a $5 million capital grant for machinery and equipment reimbursement.

The extra 400 hires will bring TTM’s total New York workforce to about 1,000 people, the company said. It has operated in the Empire State for about 60 years.

In a statement, TTM Tech Aerospace & Defense President Cathie Gridley said the facility would reinforce the domestic supply chain for microelectronics. New York governor Kathy Hochul hailed the company for supporting the jobs market of Central New York.

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"This is more than a facility — it is a statement about where American defense manufacturing is headed,” said TTM Technologies President of Aerospace and Defense Cathie Gridley. “Our defense customers need trusted, domestic, ultra-high-density interconnect production capability that meets the most demanding program requirements in the world. Today, we bring that capability to the United States. This investment strengthens the U.S. microelectronics supply chain, deepens our commitment to Central New York, and positions TTM to support the next generation of defense and national security technologies for decades to come."

“TTM’s continued investment in Central New York proves that New York State is a premier destination for growing companies that are ready to support the next generation through job opportunities,” Governor Hochul said. “This top-tier project will create good-paying manufacturing jobs in Central New York. I am grateful to TTM for advancing this project which will strengthen both our economy and our national security.”

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