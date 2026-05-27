Implosion at packaging factory kills 1, leaves 9 missing

On May 26, a tank in Nippon Dynawave Packaging’s Longview, Washington packaging factory imploded, killing at least one person and injuring nine, including a responding firefighter. The company confirmed the nine more peoples’ whereabouts are currently unknown.

According to the Associated Press, the Washington State Standard, and local news organizations, the chemical tank held a solution of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide: known as “white liquor” in the paper and printing industry, the solution is a highly alkaline solution used to digest wood pulp while making kraft paper used in packaging. The cause of the tank failure is still under investigation, local authorities said, but added there is no threat to the public.

What people are saying

“We deeply regret to inform you that a tank collapse occurred at the facility of our U.S. subsidiary, Nippon Dynawave Packaging, located in Washington State, U.S.A., and we have confirmed that this has resulted in multiple casualties,” read an unsigned statement from U.S. Subsidiary Nippon Dynawave packaging. “We express our deepest condolences and offer our heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. We also sincerely apologize for the immense concern and inconvenience this has caused to the local community, our business partners, and all related parties.”

“This morning’s industrial incident at Nippon Dynawave Packaging has deeply impacted families, coworkers, first responders, and countless people throughout Longview and our surrounding communities,” wrote Longview Mayor Erik Halvorson in a statement on the city’s website. “As response and recovery efforts continue, we now know there have been multiple injuries, fatalities, and individuals who remain unaccounted for. On behalf of the Longview City Council and the City of Longview, I want to express our deepest condolences to every person affected by this devastating event.”

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