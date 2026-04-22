Silver refinery leak kills two, hospitalizes 19 in West Virginia

Local news reported the afternoon of April 22 that a chemical leak at Catalyst Refiners’ silver refining plant in Institute, West Virginia has killed two people and hospitalized 19. According to local officials, the incident occurred when a chemical gas reaction involving nitric acid “overreacted” and leaked hydrogen sulfide fumes.

Among the hospitalized are seven ambulance drivers inadvertently exposed. The Catalyst Refiners said other company employees are being examined at local hospitals as a precautionary measure.

The Associated Press, citing Kanawha County Commission Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman, reported that the accident occurred while employees were trying to shut down part of the plant. The leak led to a now-lifted “shelter in place” order, and nearby West Virginia State University cancelled classes for the rest of the day.

In a company statement provided to local news stations, Ames Goldsmith Corp. leadership said it would work with the relevant authorities to investigate the accident.

What people are saying

“Ames Goldsmith Corp. is deeply saddened by the deaths of two of our colleagues as a result of an industrial accident at our Catalyst Refiners plant in Nitro, West Virginia, this morning,” said Ames Goldsmith Corp. President Frank Barber. “A third colleague is being treated at an area hospital. This is an unfathomably difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues and their families. Ames Goldsmith is working closely with local, state and federal agencies to determine the cause of the incident, which appears to have resulted in the creation of chemical fumes within a building at the facility. The fumes were contained within that one building. Other Catalyst Refiner employees are being evaluated at area hospitals as a precautionary measure. We are grateful for the immediate and highly professional response of local emergency responders and the health care providers at area hospitals. They are a credit to Kanawha County."

Spotlight on safety

2 injured in explosion and fire at Illinois chemical plant

An explosion at a Coogee Chemical factory in Ottowa, Illinois April 20 has hospitalized two employees.

OSHA cites two stone product manufacturers for respirable crystalline silica exposure

The two companies collectively face $116,306 in fines for 26 violations, including eleven serious violations and ten repeat violations.

OSHA cites Alpha Baking Co. for $326,276 after employee breaks arm

The business failed to properly train employees in lockout tagout procedures, the agency found, among other violations.