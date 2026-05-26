Third fire in one month forces Tennessee plant to close

Amaero Advanced Materials’ Chattanooga location exploded May 13, caught fire two days later and saw another fire May 26. Two workers were burned in the initial blast.
May 26, 2026
3 min read
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Amaero Advanced Materials and Manufacturing is being forced to shut down operations at its Chattanooga, Tennessee following an explosion. Local news source ABC 9 reported an explosion on the morning of May 26 follows two previous incidents at the same site: On May 13, an explosion hospitalized two workers with severe burns, and two days later, another small explosion caused a second fire. ABC 9 cited local fire officials, who said the plant will be “closed until further notice” pending an investigation by Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

According to a statement from the county’s Emergency Management Director, the latest fire occurred while workers were trying to repair damage from previous incidents. Residual material in a PVC pipe caught fire while the pipe was being removed. Workers on-site reduced the fire to a smolder before fire crews arrived.

Amaero is an Australian company that produces specialty metal powders and powder metallurgy services, including hot isostatic pressing, for the defense, aerospace, medical, petroleum, and heavy equipment industries. Hot isostatic pressing involves compacting powdered materials, metal or ceramic, into a sealed kiln that uses pressure and heat to fuse the powders together into a finished, low-porosity product suitable for high-demand industries. In February, another isostatic pressing facility in Canby, Oregon exploded, injuring one employee.

Following the May 13 incident, Amaero issued a statement addressing the second fire.

“The safety and well-being of every member of the Amaero family is our highest priority — today and every day,” said Amaero CEO Hank Holland. Our thoughts are with our two colleagues and their families, and they remain our immediate concern. We have commenced a thorough root cause analysis to determine the cause of the incident, to identify any additional preventative measures and to reinforce our safety procedures and training.”

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About the Author

Ryan Secard

Ryan Secard joined Endeavor B2B in 2020 as a news editor for IndustryWeek. He currently contributes to IW, American Machinist, Foundry Management & Technology, and Plant Services on breaking manufacturing news, new products, plant openings and closures, and labor issues in manufacturing.

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