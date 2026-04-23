Ferra Candy Company to build new $675 million South Carolina factory

Ferrara Candy Company announced February 22 that it would spend $675 million to build a new candy factory in Orangeburg, South Carolina. In a company statement, the Chicago-based company said the new plant would create 1,000 manufacturing and corporate jobs over the next 10 years. The company’s owned candy brands include Brach’s and Jelly Belly Jelly Beans as well as Laffy Taffy.

The 750,000-square-foot plant Ferrara plans to build will include a manufacturing facility with processing and packaging operations, a warehouse for raw and pack materials, and administrative offices. The company said it expects the first production lines of the new site to be operational by the first quarter of 2029.

To secure the project, the state granted Ferrara $85 million in General Obligation State Economic Development Bonds.

What people are saying

“Our new Orangeburg facility represents a major step forward in transforming Ferrara’s manufacturing scale and capability, positioning the company for long-term global leadership,” said Marco Capurso, Chief Executive Officer at Ferrara. “We are excited about the opportunity to inspire sweetness in the Palmetto State, and we are grateful to the leadership of Governor McMaster, Secretary Lightsey and their teams, and the Orangeburg County officials, in their partnership and effort to bring us to South Carolina.”

“Today marks a transformative moment for Orangeburg County and all of South Carolina. Ferrara Candy Company’s $675 million investment in the Midlands is a powerful vote of confidence in our state that will bring many new opportunities for our people,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We are proud Ferrara has chosen South Carolina as a place to build their future and look forward to the company’s continued success here.”

“Orangeburg County is excited to add Ferrara Candy Company to a growing list of international companies that have discovered the advantages we offer business and industry,” said Johnnie Wright, Orangeburg County Council Chairman. “We look forward to partnering with them as we strive together to make our community a better place to live and work.”

“We are excited to welcome Ferrara Candy Company to the Palmetto State,” said Harry M. Lightsey III, Secretary of Commerce. “This milestone investment in Orangeburg County, as well as the addition of 1,000 new quality jobs in South Carolina, is set to transform the community, strengthen the workforce and fuel economic prosperity for generations to come.”

Manufacturers investing in South Carolina

Suniva, Inc. to open new South Carolina solar cell factory

The $350 million plant is expected to create 564 new jobs.

Signature Foods USA to build new $11.5 million food factory in South Carolina

The Netherlands-owned company will build its first U.S. prepared foods factory in Easley, South Carolina.

Cheney Brothers to expand South Carolina food factory

The expansion at the existing site will create 85 new jobs and cost $42.5 million.