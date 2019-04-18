/ / / / Yale's MPE060-080VH end riders offer ergonomic, productivity-enhancing features

Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces the debut of its new end rider pallet truck series, designed to help operations boost labor efficiency and increase throughput in order picking, unloading and other warehouse tasks. The Yale® MPE060-080VH end riders feature a lineup of ergonomic, productivity-enhancing and maintenance-friendly features, designed to address the labor challenges and cost pressures facing supply chains.

The optional extended platform provides over 30 percent more usable foot space than leading competitors and the Ultra Cushion helps reduce shock and vibration, keeping operators comfortable and focused all shift long. The end rider’s Precision Pick feature enables precise bi-directional control of speed and coast functions at the press of a button, allowing operators to easily navigate between pick locations.

Learn more about the Yale MPE060-080VH end riders