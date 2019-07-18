/ / / / Xyntek offers a collaborative robot and serialization solution for compliance with DSCSA

Xyntek Incorporated delivers turnkey collaborative robot case packing solution to customer in time to meet the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) deadline. The validated serialization and aggregation solution integrates technologies in packaging line automation, real-time controls and material handling, machine vision, and collaborative robotics to address the regulatory and business requirements of a major pharmaceutical company.

The solution handles a wide variety of bottles. The solution features the Universal Robot UR-5 collaborative robot and the Antares Tracking System serialization platform, including an Antares Vision 360-Vision System to automate unit-to-case aggregation. The line also integrates a bottle topsert applicator with a dedicated vision system to verify correct application.

Learn more about the collaborative robot case packing solution